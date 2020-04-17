COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Outdoor Hot Tub market. Research report of this Outdoor Hot Tub market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Outdoor Hot Tub market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Outdoor Hot Tub market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Outdoor Hot Tub market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Outdoor Hot Tub space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Product Launch and Strategic Acquisition: Key Players to Focus on Improving Customer Touch Points and Brand Perception

To sustain their lead in the competitive market and improve their brand recognition, leading market players are focusing on engaging in strategic acquisitions and product launches. For instance, Jacuzzi Brands LLC has acquired BathWraps and Hydropool Hot Tubs and Swim Spas. Through this strategic acquisition, the companies are focusing on developing innovative and novel custom bathtubs and showers. This acquisition will enable the companies to improve their growth prospect and brand perception.

In addition, leading companies such as B&M is focused on developing and offering a range of outdoor hot tubs that are equipped with 81 air jets. The company is focused towards incorporating the heating and bubbling features that offers comfortable and effective massage experience. In order to increase their customer touch point, leading companies are focusing on offering novel and innovative products at various e-commerce platforms at a discounted prices.

While major companies are concentrating on expanding their customer base, market players in the unorganized sectors and new companies in various countries can pose significant challenges for the leading brands. As customers prefer purchasing products equipped with intelligent technological solutions offered at cheaper prices, small market players and new companies such as Splash & Relax and Shenzhen Keya Sauna & Swimming Pool Equipment are focusing on offering technologically enhanced outdoor hot tubs at discounted or reasonable costs along with verification certificates.

To improve their position in the competitive market, leading companies such as Jacuzzi, Aquavia, and Villeroy & Boch are also focusing on expanding their customer base by offering these products at comparatively cheaper prices through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com, Alibaba.com, Overstock.com, and Homedepot.com. Through offering lucrative offers at discounted prices, leading brands are focusing on improving their brand recognition and increasing their customer touch points.

Some of the major market players identified in the global outdoor hot tub market include Acquavia, Jacuzzi, Lifesmart, Villeroy & Boch, and Apollo Spas.

