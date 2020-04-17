Analysis of the Global Neonatal Ventilator Market

A recent market research report on the Neonatal Ventilator market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Neonatal Ventilator market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Neonatal Ventilator market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Neonatal Ventilator market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Neonatal Ventilator

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Neonatal Ventilator market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Neonatal Ventilator in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Neonatal Ventilator Market

The presented report dissects the Neonatal Ventilator market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

NICUs to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), particularly developed for providing extreme care for neonates have witnessed an increase in the number of admissions. In United Kingdom, around 95,000 babies are born in NICUs owing to higher preterm births in the country. In addition, with the growing preterm birth statistics, the number of NICUs have also increased with higher intake capacity and enhanced patient care facilities. This is expected to auger well for the neonatal ventilator market with respect to high volume sales of the product in NICUs across various regions.

Lung Injuries Associated With Neonatal Ventilators – a Major Challenge

Neonatal ventilators used for supporting respiratory function of the infant can result in lung injuries owing to excess airway pressure, flow, tidal volume, inflammatory and infection mediators coupled with recurring closing and opening of alveoli. Lungs of neonates being smaller in size and not completely developed, their injuries can lead to critical complications such as BPD (Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia), even death owing to respiratory failure. This has challenged the use of neonatal ventilators and is expected to hinder the growth of the neonatal ventilator market.

However, addressing this challenge, manufacturers have developed techniques to reduce the occurrence of lung injuries. Continued efforts have been carried out, particularly focused on developing new technologies that include the adoption of early CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) in neonates that are at risk from neonatal RDS (Respiratory Distress Syndrome) as well as techniques to maintain adequate gas exchange to reduce lung injuries.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Neonatal Ventilator market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Neonatal Ventilator market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Neonatal Ventilator market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

