The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Bagging Equipment market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

market segmentation describing the scope of the bagging equipment market study. This is to outline the significance of bagging equipment as a product, and the impact of its market growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the bagging equipment market. This is followed by the market dynamics and an overview of the global bagging equipment market, which includes FMI analysis of the market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the bagging equipment market.

The automation type considered in the bagging equipment market study includes automatic and semi-automatic bagging equipment. On the basis of capacity, the bagging equipment market has been segmented into less than 500 bags per hour, 500-1000 bags per hour, 1001-2000 bags per hour, and more than 2000 bags per hour. On the basis of machine type, the global bagging equipment market has been segmented into horizontal and vertical baggers. On the basis of end use, the global bagging equipment market has been segmented into food industry, construction, pharmaceuticals, homecare, personal care & cosmetics, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the bagging equipment market by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of regional bagging equipment markets for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the bagging equipment market. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional bagging equipment market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of bagging equipment and their respective production capacity have been taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the bagging equipment market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the bagging equipment market is expected to develop in the future.

Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand for bagging equipment, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters such as Y-o-Y growth rates to understand the predictability of the bagging equipment market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of bagging equipment, globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the overall bagging equipment market. This is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the bagging equipment market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the bagging equipment market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the bagging equipment market.

Key manufacturers in the bagging equipment market that have been profiled in this report include Robert Bosch GmbH, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd., ProMach Inc., PAYPER, S.A., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Bossar Packaging S.A., Concetti S.P.A., Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd., Buhler Holding AG, BW Companies Inc., All-Fill Incorporated, Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions S.p.A., STATEC BINDER GmbH, Hassia-Redatron GmbH, Pakona Engineers Pvt Ltd., Mondial Pack S.r.l., Webster Griffin Ltd., WOLF Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Fres-Co Systems USA Inc., and Premier Tech Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Bagging Equipment Market

By Product Type Integrated Bagging Lines Conveying Machines Incline Transfer Horizontal Transfer Bagging Machines Bag Opening/Sealing Machines Bag Kickers Bag Attachment Machines Weighing/Counting Machines Standalone Equipment Open Mouth Baggers FFS Machines Vertical FFS Horizontal FFS Valve Baggers FIBC Bagging Machines Others By Automation Type Automatic Semi-automatic By Capacity < 500 Bags/Hr 500 – 1000 bags/Hr 1001 – 2000 Bags/Hr > 2000 Bags/Hr By Machine Type Horizontal Baggers Vertical Baggers By End Use Food Industry Confectionery Animal Feed/Pet Food Grains Wheat Rice Corn Pulses Other Grains Seeds Spices & Condiments Coffee Beans Dairy Products Meat, Poultry & Seafood Construction Pharmaceuticals Homecare, Personal Care & Cosmetics Others



Key Regions Covered in the Bagging Equipment Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Countries BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Countries AUS & NZ Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Northern Africa South Africa Turkey Israel Rest of MEA



