Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Autonomous Car market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Autonomous Car market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Autonomous Car market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Autonomous Car market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Autonomous Car market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

Market: Segmentation

The autonomous car market has been segmented on the basis of level of automation and geography. Based on level of automation, the market has been further classified into Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5. In Level 1 autonomous cars, the driver is in full control of the vehicle. Intelligent features add a layer of comfort and safety like cruise control mode. ÃÂ Such type of autonomous cars require human driver to carry on all critical functions and monitor driving environment.

Cars with Level 2 automation provide additional automation compared to Level 1 cars. Automation of at least two control functions are provided in such vehicles; for example, automated lane changing. The driver is still required to monitor driving environment and be ready to take control of the vehicle at a short notice. In Level 3 autonomous cars, the driver can transfer the control of safety critical functions to car in certain weather or traffic conditions. The driver is not required to monitor the driving environment, but can be asked by the car to take control. The Level 4 autonomous cars do not require human inputs to drive. The car can maneuver itself in a variety of situations. ÃÂ In Level 5 autonomous cars, the driver does not need to be present in the car.

Geographically, the report classifies the global autonomous car market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of units. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina.

Global Autonomous Car Market: Competitive Outlook

The report also includes competitive landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global autonomous car market based on their projected volume share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and R&D Investments. The key players profiled in the global autonomous car market include Audi AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Tesla Motors, The Volvo Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc. and Waymo LLC.

The global autonomous car market is segmented as below:

Global Autonomous Car Market, By Level of Automation

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Global Autonomous Car Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Singapore Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key queries addressed in the report:

What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Autonomous Car in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Autonomous Car market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Autonomous Car market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Autonomous Car market?

