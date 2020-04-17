The latest report on the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market.

The report reveals that the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

increasing demand for power are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global HVDC transmission system market. Solutions sub-segment dominates the system components segment, however services sub-segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that many of the previously established systems need to be upgraded.

VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at the highest growth rate during the assessment period

In the technology segment, VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at highest growth rate over the assessment period, followed by others sub segment. VSC technology uses insulated gate bipolar transistors which cover the drawbacks caused by conventional methods, and are thus gaining popularity. Capacitor commutated converters are gaining popularity and are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the others sub segment.

Some pertinent market figures of the VSC segment

In 2015, the VSC segment was valued at more than US$ 3,000 Mn and is estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 9.1%

By 2026, the VSC segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 9,000 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the projected period

The VSC segment is forecast to create incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 5,500 Mn between 2016 and 2026

Moreover, the VSC segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Applications of VSC technology

HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology are gaining popularity as they prove to be beneficial in applications such as connecting wind farms to power grids and linking asynchronous grids for underground power transmission among others.

ABB Ltd. and Siemens AG are introducing HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology owing to its increasing popularity among utility companies. Another recent trend in the technology segment for HVDC transmission systems is the introduction of capacitor commutated converters (CCC), which provides benefits such as eliminating the need for using large shunts and utilising low reactive power.

Important Doubts Related to the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market

