Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Artificial Turf Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed
Artificial Turf Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Artificial Turf Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Artificial Turf Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Artificial Turf by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Artificial Turf definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Turf Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Artificial Turf market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Artificial Turf market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Non-contact sports segment is estimated to gain traction over the forecast period
Non-Contact Sports segment is estimated to have accounted for a 17.1% revenue share in the global artificial turf market by 2017 end and is expected to gain 80 BPS by the end of the year of assessment, 2027. On the other hand, substantial demand from contact sports is expected to drive the growth of the artificial turf market during projected period. The contact sports segment is expected to dominate the global artificial turf market throughout the forecast period. It grabbed 61.6% share in the total market in 2017, and was valued at US$ 2,341.1 Mn and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 4,118.7 Mn by the end of the year of assessment, while expanding with a value CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
The key insights of the Artificial Turf market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Artificial Turf manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Artificial Turf industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Artificial Turf Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
