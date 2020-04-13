Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2027

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of sodium hydrosulfite vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of sodium hydrosulfite for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into application segments in each region.

The report provides the size of the sodium hydrosulfite market in 2014 and the forecast for the next nine years. Size of the global sodium hydrosulfite market is provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market revenue for regions is in US$ Mn. The market size and forecast for each product segment is provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types of raw materials. Market dynamics prevalent in North America and Europe have been taken into account for estimating growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Price for commonly utilized grades of sodium hydrosulfite in each application has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. Demand for sodium hydrosulfite has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for sodium hydrosulfite in each application. The global sodium hydrosulfite market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenues. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback and application requirement. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from sodium hydrosulfite applications. The application split of the market has been derived using a top-down approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In absence of specific data related to sales of sodium hydrosulfite by several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with demand for products in its portfolio.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd., BASF SE, Chemtrade Logistics Inc., AZ Chemicals, Inc., and Jinhe Group. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market – Application Analysis

Wood Pulp Bleaching

Textile

Mineral Ore Flotation

Others (Including Kaolin Bleaching, Cosmetics, etc.)

Sodium Hydrosulfite Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America



Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



