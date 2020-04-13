According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Neurosurgical Products: AsiaPacific to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global neurosurgical products market is estimated to be valued at US$3,685.8Mn by the end of 2015 and expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$7,756.2Mn by 2022.

The global neurosurgical products market is witnessing significant growth due to growing geriatric population. Moreover, increasing the incidence of brain tumors, growing government funding, and rising awareness about neurosurgical disorders are also driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to create growth opportunities for the neurosurgical products market over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulatory requirements, long approval times for new neurosurgical products, and availability of alternative treatment for neurosurgical diseases inhibit the growth of the market. The neurosurgical products market is anticipated to grow from an estimated US$3,685.8 Mn by the end of 2015 to US$7,756.2 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The North America market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, and increasing the prevalence of brain tumor in the region.

According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, approximately 6 million people in the U.S. have a unruptured brain aneurysm and annually around 30,000 people suffer from brain aneurysm rupture. Moreover, initiatives taken by various government associations are helping to spread awareness about advanced neurosurgical products in North America.

In Europe, increasing aging population, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about neurological conditions are driving the growth of the neurosurgical products market.

According to the European Commission, Germany had the highest geriatric population (60 years and above) base among all European Union member states, accounting for 20.6% of the total population of the country in 2011.