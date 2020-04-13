Patient Lifts Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025
The global Patient Lifts market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Patient Lifts market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Patient Lifts market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Patient Lifts market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Patient Lifts market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ArjoHuntleigh
Hill-Rom
Invacare
Drive Medical
AliMed
Medcare Products
Vancare
Superior Mobility
Hoyer
TR Equipment
Savion Industries
Antano Group
CEABIS
Reval Group
Digi Project
BiHealthcare
Kenmak Hospital Furnitures
Human Care Group
Mangar International
Mackworth Healthcare
Sunrise Medical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Manual Lifts
Power Lifts
Segment by Application
Hospital
Nursing Homes
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Patient Lifts market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Patient Lifts market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
