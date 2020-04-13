The global Patient Lifts market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Patient Lifts market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Patient Lifts market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Patient Lifts market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Patient Lifts market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill-Rom

Invacare

Drive Medical

AliMed

Medcare Products

Vancare

Superior Mobility

Hoyer

TR Equipment

Savion Industries

Antano Group

CEABIS

Reval Group

Digi Project

BiHealthcare

Kenmak Hospital Furnitures

Human Care Group

Mangar International

Mackworth Healthcare

Sunrise Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Manual Lifts

Power Lifts

Segment by Application

Hospital

Nursing Homes

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Patient Lifts market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Patient Lifts market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

