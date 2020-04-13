Metabolomics Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)
The major players profiled in this Metabolomics market report include:
segmented as follows:
- Global Metabolomics Market, By Technique
- Introduction
- Separation Techniques
- Gas Chromatography (GC)
- Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)
- High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
- Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)
- Detection Techniques
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)
- Mass Spectrometry (MS)
- Global Metabolomics Market, By Application
- Introduction
- Drug Assessment
- Biomarker Discovery
- Nutrigenomics
- Clinical toxicology
- Others
- Global Metabolomics Market, by Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
