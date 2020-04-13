The global Mattress and Mattress Component market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Mattress and Mattress Component market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Mattress and Mattress Component market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Mattress and Mattress Component across various industries.

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global mattress and mattress component market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors such as market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the mattress and mattress component market.

The report also provides company market share analysis of key players operating in the mattress industry. Some of the key players in this market include Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Serta, Inc., Spring Air Company, Select Comfort, Southerland Bedding Co., Sealy Corporation, Kingsdown, Inc., King Koil, Inc., Zhejiang Huaweimei Group Co. Ltd., Silentnight Group, and Relyon Limited.

The global mattress and mattress component market is segmented as below:

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Product Type

Foam

Hybrid

Innerspring

Latex Mattresses

Others (gel filled mattress, water bed mattress, and air filled mattress etc.)

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Component

Foam Polyurethane Foam Polyethylene Foam Visco-Elastic Foam Gel Foam Polyester Foam Latex Rubber Foam Convoluted Foam Evlon

Innerspring or Coils Bonnel Coils Pocket Coils Continuous Coils Offset Coils

Latex Natural Synthetic

Fillings Coir Wool Cotton Others (Fiber, Polyester)

Ticking

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Size

Twin or Single Size Mattress

Twin XL Size Mattress

Full or Double Size Mattress

Queen Size Mattress

King Size Mattress

Others (California king or king long size mattress and grand size mattress or super king size mattress, athletic king size mattress)

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Poland Denmark Norway Belgium Italy Spain Portugal Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



