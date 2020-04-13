Complete study of the global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Locomotives (Rolling Stock) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market include _, CRRC, GE, Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier, Hitachi, Transmashholding, EMD (Catepiller), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Stadler Rail, Hyundai Rotem Locomotives (Rolling Stock)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Locomotives (Rolling Stock) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Locomotives (Rolling Stock) industry.

Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Segment By Type:

, Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive Locomotives (Rolling Stock)

Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Transport, Freight Transport

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Locomotives (Rolling Stock) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Diesel Locomotive

1.4.3 Electric Locomotive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Transport

1.5.3 Freight Transport

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Industry

1.6.1.1 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 CRRC

8.1.1 CRRC Corporation Information

8.1.2 CRRC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 CRRC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 CRRC Product Description

8.1.5 CRRC Recent Development

8.2 GE

8.2.1 GE Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE Product Description

8.2.5 GE Recent Development

8.3 Alstom

8.3.1 Alstom Corporation Information

8.3.2 Alstom Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Alstom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Alstom Product Description

8.3.5 Alstom Recent Development

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Siemens Product Description

8.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.5 Bombardier

8.5.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

8.5.2 Bombardier Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Bombardier Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Bombardier Product Description

8.5.5 Bombardier Recent Development

8.6 Hitachi

8.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hitachi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

8.7 Transmashholding

8.7.1 Transmashholding Corporation Information

8.7.2 Transmashholding Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Transmashholding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Transmashholding Product Description

8.7.5 Transmashholding Recent Development

8.8 EMD (Catepiller)

8.8.1 EMD (Catepiller) Corporation Information

8.8.2 EMD (Catepiller) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 EMD (Catepiller) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 EMD (Catepiller) Product Description

8.8.5 EMD (Catepiller) Recent Development

8.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

8.9.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.9.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Product Description

8.9.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Development

8.10 Stadler Rail

8.10.1 Stadler Rail Corporation Information

8.10.2 Stadler Rail Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Stadler Rail Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Stadler Rail Product Description

8.10.5 Stadler Rail Recent Development

8.11 Hyundai Rotem

8.11.1 Hyundai Rotem Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hyundai Rotem Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Hyundai Rotem Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hyundai Rotem Product Description

8.11.5 Hyundai Rotem Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Distributors

11.3 Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

