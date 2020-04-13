Market Overview:

The Global Interactive Kiosk Market was valued at USD 20.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2017 to 2025.

An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal featuring specialized hardware and software that provides access to information and applications for communication, commerce, entertainment, or education. Integration of technology allows kiosks to perform a wide range of functions, evolving into self-service kiosks. There are several benefits of interactive kiosk including – reduced costs, improved efficiency, enhance customer service, improves customers’ buying experience, increases sales, deliver faster RoI, and helps analyze customer behavior.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Usage of intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator technology

1.2 Improved shopping experience for customers

1.3 Geographic expansion of businesses and cost efficient medium for operations

1.4 Rising interest of customers in self-service interactive kiosks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing use of tablets and mobile kiosks for online shopping

2.2 Technological enhancements influencing the sustainable success of kiosk applications

2.3 Increasing initial cost

2.4 Need for regular maintenance of interactive kiosks

2.5 Increasing cybercrime

Market Segmentation:

The Global Interactive Kiosk Market is segmented on the type, component, vertical, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Vending Kiosks

1.2 Bank Kiosks

1.3 Self-Service Kiosks

2. By Component:

2.1 Software and Services

2.2 Hardware

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Hospitality

3.2 Entertainment

3.3 Banking & Financial Services

3.4 Retail

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Government

3.7 Transportation

3.8 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Embross

2. Source Technologies

3. IER SAS

4. Slabbkiosks

5. KIOSK Information Systems

6. NCR Corporation

7. KAL

8. NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

9. REDYREF

10. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

11. Meridian

12. Advantech Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Interactive Kiosk Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

