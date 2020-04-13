This XploreMR Report examines the ‘Intelligent Pigging Services’ market for the period 2015 – 2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and market opportunities in the global intelligent pigging services market.

Improving global economy, rising petroleum consumption and production, stringent government & industry regulations and advancements in inspection technologies are key drivers of the global intelligent pigging services market. The Latin America market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Western Europe and the North America intelligent pigging services markets are expected to register moderate CAGRs over the forecast period. The North America intelligent pigging market is expected to experience price wars, due to high concentration of intelligent pigging service providers in the region. High costs associated with intelligent pigging and shrinking profit margins are some of the factors expected to inhibit growth of the global intelligent pigging services market over the forecast period.

The report starts with an overview of intelligent pigging services. Intelligent pigging services have been used for inspecting and maintaining the oil and gas pipelines for decades. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market the report is categorically split under three sections namely: market analysis by technology, end-use industry and region.

XploreMR covers the intelligent pigging services market performance in terms of revenue split in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Japan. This section also includes XploreMR analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspectives. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model included in the report better equips client with crystal clear decision making insights.

The report analyses the market on the basis of technology and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Technology types covered in the report include: Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Ultrasonic Test (UT)

The report further analyses the market on the basis of end-use industry and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. End-use industries covered in the report include: Oil Industry Gas Industry

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region further sub-divided into countries and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The report also analyses the technology and end-use industry segments by each region and respective countries. Regions covered in the report include: Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan India China ASEAN Oceania Rest of APEJ Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Japan North America U.S. Canada Western Europe Germany Italy Spain France U.K. Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa GCC Turkey South Africa Iran Nigeria Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

All the above sections, by region, by technology and by end-use industry evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the intelligent pigging services market for the period 2015 –2025. The report has considered 2014 as the base year with market values estimated for year 2015 and forecast developed from 2016 onwards.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of intelligent pigging services across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by technology and end-use industry, qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. We have analysed the global oil and gas pipelines network length, and piggable and non-piggable pipelines have been analysed according to region. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of intelligent pigging services. When developing the forecast for the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the intelligent pigging services market.

As previously highlighted, the market for intelligent pigging services is split into various sub-categories based on region, technology and end-use industry. All these sub-segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of key trends in the intelligent pigging services market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of intelligent pigging services market by region, technology and end-use industry and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the intelligent pigging services market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of intelligent pigging services, Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, intelligent pigging services landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in intelligent pigging services product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include: LIN SCAN T.D. Williamson, Inc. Baker Hughes Incorporated GE Oil and Gas (PII Pipeline Solutions) NDT Global Enduro Pipeline Services Inc. Petrobras OMV Group ConocoPhillips Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

