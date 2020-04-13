Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “High Throughput Screening Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global high throughput screening market was valued at over US$ 14.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2030.

Key players are looking for licensing with the other companies

The key players operating in the global high throughput screening market include Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Aurora Instruments Ltd., BioTek Instruments, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, AXXAM S.p.A., and Tecan Trading AG.

Growing Factors:

Key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing funding from the private and government organizations and the high implementation of high throughput screening technology for genomic screening. Currently, the technology is considered as a valuable tool for the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to conduct highly efficient and cost effectiveness research in drug discovery and other relevant fields of chemistry and biology.

Increasing Investments in R&D

Rising prevalence and incidences of several diseases worldwide has triggered the need for advanced R&D scenario across all sectors of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and research establishments. Both public and private sectors are now focusing on new innovative techniques, ideas to obtain latest medical breakthroughs. According to studies, it was estimated that the total spending on R&D by mid-market biotechnology companies, witnessed an increment of approximately 18% between 2015 and 2016. Growing need to address several forms of ailments has been crucial in dictating the funding and R&D spending by governmental establishments as well as major market players and other research institutes. Increasing R&D investments and spending is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global high throughput screening market.

