This report presents the worldwide Solar Microinverters market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

Solar microinverters are small devices installed on solar panels that convert the DC output of a photovoltaic (PV) panel into AC. These inverters use maximum power point tracking (MPPT) to get maximum power from the PV array.

The residential segment accounted for the major share of the solar power inverter market during 2017. The dominance of this segment is due to the increased demand and sales volume. Our analysts predicted that this segment will continue to lead the market and account for the largest share by 2025.

Our analysts have predicted that in terms of geographic regions, the solar power inverter market will witness considerable growth in the Americas during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market share due to the growing demand for power and the rising installation of solar energy systems.

The Solar Microinverters market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Microinverters.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

SolarEdge Technologies

Chilicon Power

Enphase Energy

Renesola

Solar Microinverters Breakdown Data by Type

Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter

Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

Solar Microinverters Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Solar Microinverters Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solar Microinverters Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Microinverters status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Microinverters manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Microinverters :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Solar Microinverters market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

