This report presents the worldwide Signal Intelligence Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Signal intelligence (SIGINT) is information/intelligence gathering by interception of signals, which includes either communication signals or electronic signals of a given target. SIGINT systems form one of the core systems in military defense and fall under the category intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). SIGINT systems provide intelligence on: Threat capabilities, Disposition, Composition, and Intentions.

During 2017, the ground-based signal intelligence systems segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Factors such as the demand for better advanced intelligence systems to protect the lives of soldiers and their ability to identify and interpret enemy information, will fuel the growth prospects of the signal intelligence systems market in this segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The increasing conflicts between countries and the growing need to suppress various militant groups in several parts of the globe, will be the major factors propeling the growth of the market in this region.

The Signal Intelligence Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Signal Intelligence Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Northrop Grumman

Saab

Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Mercury Systems

Rockwell Collins

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Ultra Electronics

Signal Intelligence Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Ground-Based Intelligence System

Airborne Signal Intelligence System

Naval Vessel- Based Signal Intelligence System

Signal Intelligence Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Home Security

Military and Defense

Signal Intelligence Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Signal Intelligence Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Signal Intelligence Systems status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Signal Intelligence Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Signal Intelligence Systems :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Signal Intelligence Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

