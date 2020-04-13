Global Geothermal Electric Power Generation Market : Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2026
Geothermal power, namely geothermal electricity, is electricity generated by geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 24 countries.
The geothermal electric power generation market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for electricity because of its relatively low price.There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, improve power supply and improve the efficiency of geothermal power generation.
The Geothermal Electric Power Generation market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Geothermal Electric Power Generation.
This report presents the worldwide Geothermal Electric Power Generation market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Calpine Corp.
Energy Development Corp.
Comision Federal de Electricadad (CFE)
Enel SpA
Geothermal Electric Power Generation Breakdown Data by Type
Dry Steam Stations
Flash Steam Power Stations
Binary Cycle Stations
Geothermal Electric Power Generation Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Geothermal Electric Power Generation Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Geothermal Electric Power Generation Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Geothermal Electric Power Generation status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Geothermal Electric Power Generation manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geothermal Electric Power Generation :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Geothermal Electric Power Generation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
