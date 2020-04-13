By 2050, the global population will expand to 9 billion – a two-thirds increase in future animal protein consumption. Population and income growth will bring about an increase in the consumption of animal protein. The growing demand for protein has given producers an opportunity to improve their production and profitability. Jianming’s all-round nutrition solution meets two basic needs: providing healthy and safe nutrition solutions and maintaining good economic benefits.

The main drivers of global market growth are the increase in the incidence of animal diseases, the emergence of new diseases, the problem of common human and animal infectious diseases, the promotion of government and animal welfare groups, and the introduction of new vaccine products, while the market growth limiting factors are mainly the maintenance of the effectiveness of vaccine products. The high cost of storage and the increase in health-oriented vegetarianism have led to a reduction in the demand for meat products and an indirect effect on the growth of the animal vaccine market.

The global Animal Health Care market is valued at 45800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 66900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Animal Health Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Animal Health Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Animal Health Care in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Animal Health Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Animal Health Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetiquinol SA

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Elanco

Nutreco N.V.

Virbac

Market size by Product

Bovine

Porcine

Ovine

Poultry

Market size by End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Direct Distribution

Pet Shops

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Animal Health Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Animal Health Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Animal Health Care companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Animal Health Care submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animal Health Care are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Animal Health Care market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

