Global Adhesive Films Market Set For Rapid Growth & Trend, By 2026
Adhesive films market technologies include light-cured, pressure sensitive, hot melt, self cured and chemical cured. Pressure sensitive films dominated the market.
Increasing packaging applications, particularly in food & beverages industry is likely to drive adhesive films market over the forecast period. Frozen food industry has been the predominant consumer over the past few years. These are used to bond paper with the plastics or cardboard providing the desired information. Increase in frozen food demand owing to hectic lifestyle and rise in consumer spending capacity is likely to drive adhesive films market growth.
Global Adhesive Films market size will increase to 15900 Million US$ by 2025, from 12500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adhesive Films.
This report researches the worldwide Adhesive Films market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Adhesive Films breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Adhesive Films capacity, production, value, price and market share of Adhesive Films in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Eastman Chemical
Sekisui Chemicals
Kuraray
EVERLAM
ChangChun Group
Kingboard Chemical Holdings
Huakai Plastic
Zhejiang Decent Plastic
Rehone Plastic
Tanshan Jichang New Material
Wuhan Honghui New Material
Weifang Liyang New Material
Adhesive Films Breakdown Data by Type
Pressure Sensitive
Hot-melt
Light-cured
Others
Adhesive Films Breakdown Data by Application
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer
Adhesive Films Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Adhesive Films Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Adhesive Films capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Adhesive Films manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adhesive Films :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
