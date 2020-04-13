Report Description

This XploreMR study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global furfuryl alcohol market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study – furfuryl alcohol considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for both value and volume is represented from 2018 to 2028. Furfuryl alcohol market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional, and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with furfuryl alcohol market segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the furfuryl alcohol market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global furfuryl alcohol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Increase in furfural production, growing foundry industry, positive growth in the automotive industry, and environmental concerns are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the furfuryl alcohol market.

The XploreMR report on furfuryl alcohol carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as application and source type. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the market.

Furfuryl alcohol (C4H3OCH2OH), also called 2-furylmethanol or 2-furancarbinol, is an organic compound containing a furan substituted with a hydroxymethyl group. Furfuryl alcohol is made from furfural by means of catalysis with hydrogen. It is colourless or pale yellow in appearance and used in the manufacture of furan resins and as a wetting agent and solvent for coating resins, nitrocellulose, cellulose acetate, and other soluble dyes.

Each section of the report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the dynamics and behaviour of the market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics, and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with the key stakeholders and trends in the market.

Furfuryl Alcohol Market: Segmentation

Application

Source Type

Region

Corrosion Inhibitor

Foundry Resin

Solvents (Pharmaceutical and Others)

Others (Adhesives, Lubricants etc.)

Sugarcane Bagasse Raw Material

Corn Cob Raw Material

Others (Wheat bran, oats, wood, etc.)

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

India

Japan

SEA & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Moving ahead, the furfuryl alcohol market report initiates with market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global furfuryl alcohol market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, global weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, and an assessment of the production of furfuryl alcohol for the base year considered for the study. Additionally, import and export data y target countries for the furfuryl alcohol from 2013 to 2017 have also been presented in the report. Along with this, production and consumption scenario offered in the comprehensive report suggest the supply-demand outlook. Global annual production capacity share analysis and production process overview in the report satiate the reader with all the relevant and valuable information.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global furfuryl alcohol market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

In the following sections of the report, market value (US$ Mn) and volume (in Tons) projections for the furfuryl alcohol market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global furfuryl alcohol market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. Furfuryl alcohol market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis and attractiveness analysis for each of the segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global furfuryl alcohol market based on nine prominent regions with market numbers represented for key countries considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. The market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.

Aforementioned sections gage the contemporary market scenario and growth prospects in the global furfuryl alcohol market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current furfuryl alcohol market, which forms the basis of how the global furfuryl alcohol market is expected to shape in the future. Given the characteristics of the furfuryl alcohol market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and XploreMR analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecasting exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we do not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the furfuryl alcohol market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the furfuryl alcohol market and identify the right opportunities available for the value chain participants.

As previously discussed, the furfuryl alcohol market has been split into two segments. These segments viz. application and source type have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the furfuryl alcohol market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the furfuryl alcohol market.

Another crucial feature included in the XploreMR’s comprehensive report is the analysis of all the key segments in the furfuryl alcohol market and the regional adoption, along with the revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the furfuryl alcohol market.

In order to understand the key furfuryl alcohol market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of furfuryl alcohol across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities in the furfuryl alcohol market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the furfuryl alcohol market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the furfuryl alcohol market and key differentiating factors, and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes furfuryl alcohol manufacturers and end-users. In addition to this, the section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the furfuryl alcohol market.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the furfuryl alcohol market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the furfuryl alcohol market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Hongye Holding Group Corp., Ltd., Zibo Huaao Chemical Co., Ltd., International Furan Chemicals B.V., China XLX Fertilizer Ltd., Aurus Speciality Company Limited, Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd., Silvateam, Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Furan Resin Co. Ltd., KRBL Ltd. and Illovo Sugar (PTY) Ltd., among others.

