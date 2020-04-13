Complete study of the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Vehicle Drive Motors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market include _, FUKUTA, BYD, Broad-Ocean, BAIC, ZF, JJ, Bosch, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, JMEV, UAES, JEE, Magna, FDM, Shuanglin Deyang Electric Vehicle Drive Motors

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Vehicle Drive Motors manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry.

Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Segment By Type:

, PMSM, Asynchronous Motor, Other Electric Vehicle Drive Motors

Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Segment By Application:

, EV, PHEV

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Vehicle Drive Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PMSM

1.4.3 Asynchronous Motor

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 EV

1.5.3 PHEV

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Industry

1.6.1.1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 FUKUTA

8.1.1 FUKUTA Corporation Information

8.1.2 FUKUTA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 FUKUTA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 FUKUTA Product Description

8.1.5 FUKUTA Recent Development

8.2 BYD

8.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

8.2.2 BYD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 BYD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 BYD Product Description

8.2.5 BYD Recent Development

8.3 Broad-Ocean

8.3.1 Broad-Ocean Corporation Information

8.3.2 Broad-Ocean Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Broad-Ocean Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Broad-Ocean Product Description

8.3.5 Broad-Ocean Recent Development

8.4 BAIC

8.4.1 BAIC Corporation Information

8.4.2 BAIC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 BAIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BAIC Product Description

8.4.5 BAIC Recent Development

8.5 ZF

8.5.1 ZF Corporation Information

8.5.2 ZF Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 ZF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ZF Product Description

8.5.5 ZF Recent Development

8.6 JJ

8.6.1 JJ Corporation Information

8.6.2 JJ Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 JJ Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 JJ Product Description

8.6.5 JJ Recent Development

8.7 Bosch

8.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.7.2 Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Bosch Product Description

8.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

8.8 Mitsubishi

8.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mitsubishi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

8.9 Hitachi

8.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hitachi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

8.10 JMEV

8.10.1 JMEV Corporation Information

8.10.2 JMEV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 JMEV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 JMEV Product Description

8.10.5 JMEV Recent Development

8.11 UAES

8.11.1 UAES Corporation Information

8.11.2 UAES Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 UAES Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 UAES Product Description

8.11.5 UAES Recent Development

8.12 JEE

8.12.1 JEE Corporation Information

8.12.2 JEE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 JEE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 JEE Product Description

8.12.5 JEE Recent Development

8.13 Magna

8.13.1 Magna Corporation Information

8.13.2 Magna Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Magna Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Magna Product Description

8.13.5 Magna Recent Development

8.14 FDM

8.14.1 FDM Corporation Information

8.14.2 FDM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 FDM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 FDM Product Description

8.14.5 FDM Recent Development

8.15 Shuanglin Deyang

8.15.1 Shuanglin Deyang Corporation Information

8.15.2 Shuanglin Deyang Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Shuanglin Deyang Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Shuanglin Deyang Product Description

8.15.5 Shuanglin Deyang Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Distributors

11.3 Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Vehicle Drive Motors Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

