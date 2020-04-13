XploreMR offers 8-year forecast on the global digital radiography detectors market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to opportunities in the global digital radiography detectors market.

In terms of revenue, the global digital radiography detectors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that are expected to influence the growth of the global digital radiography detectors market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for the companies operating in the global digital radiography detectors market are presented in the report.

The global market for digital radiography detectors is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of value over the forecast period. Increasing number of diagnostic imaging tests performed each year, owing to a number of factors including rise in focus on minimally invasive diagnostic tests, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in per capita health care expenditure are the factors expected to drive the growth of the digital radiography detectors market over the forecast period. Besides, technological advancements in digital radiography detectors are expected to create potential growth opportunities for the players operating in the global digital radiography detectors market.

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for digital radiography detectors due to introduction of new technologies by the manufacturers. APEJ is expected to showcase high growth in the digital radiography detectors market over the forecast period. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report offers the forecast of the digital radiography detectors market on the basis of product type, panel size, modality, module type, and regions. The report provides the analysis of the global digital radiography detectors market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The global digital radiography detectors market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Indirect Flat Panel Detectors

Direct Flat Panel Detectors

Computed radiography (CR) Detectors

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different digital radiography detectors product types. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global digital radiography detectors market.

The report analyses the digital radiography detectors market on the basis of panel size and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. On the basis of the panel size, the global digital radiography detectors market is segmented into:

Large Area Detectors

Small Area Detectors

The report analyses the digital radiography detectors market on the basis of the modality and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. On the basis of the modality, the global digital radiography detectors market is segmented into:

Portable Detectors

Fixed Detectors

The report analyses the digital radiography detectors market on the basis of the module type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. On the basis of the module type, the global digital radiography detectors market is segmented into:

Digital X-ray Systems

Retrofit X-ray Systems

Next, the report analyses the digital radiography detectors market on the basis of regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. On the basis of regions, the global digital radiography detectors market is segmented into:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan (APEJ)

India

China

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN countries

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

In addition, we have considered the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global digital radiography detectors market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the digital radiography detectors market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global digital radiography detectors market, XploreMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help identify the existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global digital radiography detectors market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the digital radiography detectors market and the potential players. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global digital radiography detectors market.

Detailed profiles of the digital radiography detectors product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. The key players included in this report are Varex Imaging Corporation, Thales Group, Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Onex Corporation (Carestream Health), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Canon Inc., DRTECH Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics k.k., KONICA MINOLTA, INC., Rayence Co., Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

