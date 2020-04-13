Dialysis Equipment Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2026
Dialysis Equipment Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Dialysis Equipment Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Dialysis Equipment Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Dialysis Equipment by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Dialysis Equipment definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
Market Dynamics
Growth of the global dialysis equipment market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of CKD, worldwide. The use of dialysis over kidney replacement, aging epidemiology, product innovation, and wide product portfolio drive market growth. Focus on patient-caregiver connectivity, though the global dialysis equipment market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. Healthcare laws and regulations are factors expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.
Segmentation by Product
The global dialysis equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type into hemodialysis devices, peritoneal dialysis devices, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), and consumables. In terms of value, the hemodialysis devices segment has been estimated to account for 60.4% share of the global dialysis equipment market by 2018, and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value over the forecast period. The continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the relatively less time for the suturing process as compared to the conventional approach.
Segmentation by Disease Condition
By disease condition, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into chronic and acute. Among the disease condition segments, the chronic segment is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation by End User
By end use, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the overall dialysis equipment market throughout the forecast period.
Key Regions
The global dialysis equipment market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
In terms of market value, North America is projected to dominate the global dialysis equipment market in terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. The foray of leading North American companies into the hemodialysis devices market over the last few years is a factor expected to boost overall sales of these devices in the region. APEJ and Japan are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population in APEJ and Japan are factors expected to boost revenue growth of the dialysis equipment market in these regions.
The key insights of the Dialysis Equipment market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Dialysis Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Dialysis Equipment industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Dialysis Equipment Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
