Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Search and Rescue Equipments Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Search and Rescue Equipments Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Search and Rescue Equipments Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Search and Rescue Equipments Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Search and Rescue Equipments market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market: Honeywell, Thales Group, General Dynamics, Garmin Ltd., Raytheon Company, Leonardo S.P.A., Rockwell Collins, FLIR Systems, Textron Systems, Cubic Corporation, Elbit Systems, Teikoku Sen-i, ACR Electronics, GENETECH Group, Airborne Systems Limited, CMC Rescue

Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Segmentation By Product: Rescue Equipment, Search Equipment, Communication Equipment, Medical Equipment, Others

Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Segmentation By Application: Combat Search and Rescue, Non-combat Search and Rescue

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Search and Rescue Equipments Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Search and Rescue Equipments Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rescue Equipment

1.4.3 Search Equipment

1.4.4 Communication Equipment

1.4.5 Medical Equipment

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Combat Search and Rescue

1.5.3 Non-combat Search and Rescue

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Search and Rescue Equipments Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Search and Rescue Equipments Industry

1.6.1.1 Search and Rescue Equipments Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Search and Rescue Equipments Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Search and Rescue Equipments Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Search and Rescue Equipments Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Search and Rescue Equipments Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Search and Rescue Equipments Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Search and Rescue Equipments Production by Regions

4.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Search and Rescue Equipments Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Search and Rescue Equipments Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Search and Rescue Equipments Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Search and Rescue Equipments Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Search and Rescue Equipments Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Search and Rescue Equipments Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Search and Rescue Equipments Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Search and Rescue Equipments Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Search and Rescue Equipments Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Search and Rescue Equipments Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Search and Rescue Equipments Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Search and Rescue Equipments Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Search and Rescue Equipments Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Honeywell

8.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.1.2 Honeywell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

8.2 Thales Group

8.2.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 Thales Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Thales Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Thales Group Product Description

8.2.5 Thales Group Recent Development

8.3 General Dynamics

8.3.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

8.3.2 General Dynamics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 General Dynamics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 General Dynamics Product Description

8.3.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

8.4 Garmin Ltd.

8.4.1 Garmin Ltd. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Garmin Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Garmin Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Garmin Ltd. Product Description

8.4.5 Garmin Ltd. Recent Development

8.5 Raytheon Company

8.5.1 Raytheon Company Corporation Information

8.5.2 Raytheon Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Raytheon Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Raytheon Company Product Description

8.5.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development

8.6 Leonardo S.P.A.

8.6.1 Leonardo S.P.A. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Leonardo S.P.A. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Leonardo S.P.A. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Leonardo S.P.A. Product Description

8.6.5 Leonardo S.P.A. Recent Development

8.7 Rockwell Collins

8.7.1 Rockwell Collins Corporation Information

8.7.2 Rockwell Collins Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Rockwell Collins Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Rockwell Collins Product Description

8.7.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

8.8 FLIR Systems

8.8.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

8.8.2 FLIR Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 FLIR Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 FLIR Systems Product Description

8.8.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

8.9 Textron Systems

8.9.1 Textron Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Textron Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Textron Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Textron Systems Product Description

8.9.5 Textron Systems Recent Development

8.10 Cubic Corporation

8.10.1 Cubic Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Cubic Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Cubic Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Cubic Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Cubic Corporation Recent Development

8.11 Elbit Systems

8.11.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Elbit Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Elbit Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Elbit Systems Product Description

8.11.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

8.12 Teikoku Sen-i

8.12.1 Teikoku Sen-i Corporation Information

8.12.2 Teikoku Sen-i Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Teikoku Sen-i Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Teikoku Sen-i Product Description

8.12.5 Teikoku Sen-i Recent Development

8.13 ACR Electronics

8.13.1 ACR Electronics Corporation Information

8.13.2 ACR Electronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 ACR Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 ACR Electronics Product Description

8.13.5 ACR Electronics Recent Development

8.14 GENETECH Group

8.14.1 GENETECH Group Corporation Information

8.14.2 GENETECH Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 GENETECH Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 GENETECH Group Product Description

8.14.5 GENETECH Group Recent Development

8.15 Airborne Systems Limited

8.15.1 Airborne Systems Limited Corporation Information

8.15.2 Airborne Systems Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Airborne Systems Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Airborne Systems Limited Product Description

8.15.5 Airborne Systems Limited Recent Development

8.16 CMC Rescue

8.16.1 CMC Rescue Corporation Information

8.16.2 CMC Rescue Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 CMC Rescue Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 CMC Rescue Product Description

8.16.5 CMC Rescue Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Search and Rescue Equipments Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Search and Rescue Equipments Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Search and Rescue Equipments Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Search and Rescue Equipments Sales Channels

11.2.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Distributors

11.3 Search and Rescue Equipments Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Search and Rescue Equipments Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

