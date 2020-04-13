Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pharmaceutical Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pharmaceutical Equipment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Pharmaceutical Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Pharmaceutical Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market: GE Healthcare, Siemens, Bosch, Sartorius, Shimadzu, Shinwa, ACG, Tofflon, Bausch+Stroebel, GEA, Truking, Chinasun, Bohle, Sejong Pharmatech, SK Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Segmentation By Product: API Equipment, Preparation Machinery, Medicinal Crushing Machine, Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery, Pharmaceutical Water Equipment, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery, Drug Testing Equipment, Others

Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: Pharmaceutical Company, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Pharmaceutical Equipment Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Pharmaceutical Equipment Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pharmaceutical Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 API Equipment

1.4.3 Preparation Machinery

1.4.4 Medicinal Crushing Machine

1.4.5 Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery

1.4.6 Pharmaceutical Water Equipment

1.4.7 Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery

1.4.8 Drug Testing Equipment

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Company

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pharmaceutical Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pharmaceutical Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Pharmaceutical Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Pharmaceutical Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Pharmaceutical Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Pharmaceutical Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pharmaceutical Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Pharmaceutical Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Pharmaceutical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 United States Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Pharmaceutical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Pharmaceutical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Pharmaceutical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Pharmaceutical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Pharmaceutical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Pharmaceutical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Pharmaceutical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Pharmaceutical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Pharmaceutical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Pharmaceutical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Pharmaceutical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Pharmaceutical Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.3 Bosch

8.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.3.2 Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Bosch Product Description

8.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

8.4 Sartorius

8.4.1 Sartorius Corporation Information

8.4.2 Sartorius Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Sartorius Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Sartorius Product Description

8.4.5 Sartorius Recent Development

8.5 Shimadzu

8.5.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

8.5.2 Shimadzu Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Shimadzu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Shimadzu Product Description

8.5.5 Shimadzu Recent Development

8.6 Shinwa

8.6.1 Shinwa Corporation Information

8.6.2 Shinwa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Shinwa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Shinwa Product Description

8.6.5 Shinwa Recent Development

8.7 ACG

8.7.1 ACG Corporation Information

8.7.2 ACG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 ACG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 ACG Product Description

8.7.5 ACG Recent Development

8.8 Tofflon

8.8.1 Tofflon Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tofflon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Tofflon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Tofflon Product Description

8.8.5 Tofflon Recent Development

8.9 Bausch+Stroebel

8.9.1 Bausch+Stroebel Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bausch+Stroebel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Bausch+Stroebel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Bausch+Stroebel Product Description

8.9.5 Bausch+Stroebel Recent Development

8.10 GEA

8.10.1 GEA Corporation Information

8.10.2 GEA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 GEA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 GEA Product Description

8.10.5 GEA Recent Development

8.11 Truking

8.11.1 Truking Corporation Information

8.11.2 Truking Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Truking Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Truking Product Description

8.11.5 Truking Recent Development

8.12 Chinasun

8.12.1 Chinasun Corporation Information

8.12.2 Chinasun Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Chinasun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Chinasun Product Description

8.12.5 Chinasun Recent Development

8.13 Bohle

8.13.1 Bohle Corporation Information

8.13.2 Bohle Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Bohle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Bohle Product Description

8.13.5 Bohle Recent Development

8.14 Sejong Pharmatech

8.14.1 Sejong Pharmatech Corporation Information

8.14.2 Sejong Pharmatech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Sejong Pharmatech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Sejong Pharmatech Product Description

8.14.5 Sejong Pharmatech Recent Development

8.15 SK Group

8.15.1 SK Group Corporation Information

8.15.2 SK Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 SK Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 SK Group Product Description

8.15.5 SK Group Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Pharmaceutical Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Pharmaceutical Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

10 Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Pharmaceutical Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Pharmaceutical Equipment Distributors

11.3 Pharmaceutical Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

