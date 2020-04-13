LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Briquette market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Briquette market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Briquette market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Briquette market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Briquette market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Briquette market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Briquette Market Research Report: German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets

Global Briquette Market by Type: Bulk Biomass Briquette, Biomass Pellet

Global Briquette Market by Application: Heating of residential and commercial buildings, District heating and electricity production

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Briquette market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Briquette market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Briquette market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Briquette market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Briquette market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Briquette market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Briquette market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Briquette market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Briquette market?

Table Of Content

1 Briquette Market Overview

1.1 Briquette Product Overview

1.2 Briquette Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bulk Biomass Briquette

1.2.2 Biomass Pellet

1.3 Global Briquette Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Briquette Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Briquette Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Briquette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Briquette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Briquette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Briquette Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Briquette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Briquette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Briquette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Briquette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Briquette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Briquette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Briquette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Briquette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Briquette Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Briquette Industry

1.5.1.1 Briquette Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Briquette Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Briquette Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Briquette Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Briquette Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Briquette Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Briquette Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Briquette Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Briquette Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Briquette Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Briquette Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Briquette as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Briquette Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Briquette Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Briquette Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Briquette Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Briquette Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Briquette Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Briquette Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Briquette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Briquette Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Briquette Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Briquette Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Briquette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Briquette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Briquette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Briquette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Briquette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Briquette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Briquette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Briquette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Briquette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Briquette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Briquette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Briquette by Application

4.1 Briquette Segment by Application

4.1.1 Heating of residential and commercial buildings

4.1.2 District heating and electricity production

4.2 Global Briquette Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Briquette Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Briquette Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Briquette Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Briquette by Application

4.5.2 Europe Briquette by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Briquette by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Briquette by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Briquette by Application

5 North America Briquette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Briquette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Briquette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Briquette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Briquette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Briquette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Briquette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Briquette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Briquette Business

10.1 German Pellets

10.1.1 German Pellets Corporation Information

10.1.2 German Pellets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 German Pellets Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 German Pellets Briquette Products Offered

10.1.5 German Pellets Recent Development

10.2 Enviva

10.2.1 Enviva Corporation Information

10.2.2 Enviva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Enviva Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 German Pellets Briquette Products Offered

10.2.5 Enviva Recent Development

10.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

10.3.1 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Briquette Products Offered

10.3.5 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Recent Development

10.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

10.4.1 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Briquette Products Offered

10.4.5 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose

10.5.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Briquette Products Offered

10.5.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Recent Development

10.6 Rentech

10.6.1 Rentech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rentech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Rentech Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Rentech Briquette Products Offered

10.6.5 Rentech Recent Development

10.7 Graanul Invest Group

10.7.1 Graanul Invest Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Graanul Invest Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Graanul Invest Group Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Graanul Invest Group Briquette Products Offered

10.7.5 Graanul Invest Group Recent Development

10.8 RWE Innogy

10.8.1 RWE Innogy Corporation Information

10.8.2 RWE Innogy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 RWE Innogy Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 RWE Innogy Briquette Products Offered

10.8.5 RWE Innogy Recent Development

10.9 Lignetics

10.9.1 Lignetics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lignetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Lignetics Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Lignetics Briquette Products Offered

10.9.5 Lignetics Recent Development

10.10 E-pellets

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Briquette Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 E-pellets Briquette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 E-pellets Recent Development

10.11 Drax Biomass

10.11.1 Drax Biomass Corporation Information

10.11.2 Drax Biomass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Drax Biomass Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Drax Biomass Briquette Products Offered

10.11.5 Drax Biomass Recent Development

10.12 General Biofuels

10.12.1 General Biofuels Corporation Information

10.12.2 General Biofuels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 General Biofuels Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 General Biofuels Briquette Products Offered

10.12.5 General Biofuels Recent Development

10.13 BlueFire Renewables

10.13.1 BlueFire Renewables Corporation Information

10.13.2 BlueFire Renewables Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 BlueFire Renewables Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 BlueFire Renewables Briquette Products Offered

10.13.5 BlueFire Renewables Recent Development

10.14 Pfeifer Group

10.14.1 Pfeifer Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pfeifer Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Pfeifer Group Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Pfeifer Group Briquette Products Offered

10.14.5 Pfeifer Group Recent Development

10.15 Biomass Secure Power

10.15.1 Biomass Secure Power Corporation Information

10.15.2 Biomass Secure Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Biomass Secure Power Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Biomass Secure Power Briquette Products Offered

10.15.5 Biomass Secure Power Recent Development

10.16 Viridis Energy

10.16.1 Viridis Energy Corporation Information

10.16.2 Viridis Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Viridis Energy Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Viridis Energy Briquette Products Offered

10.16.5 Viridis Energy Recent Development

10.17 Westervelt

10.17.1 Westervelt Corporation Information

10.17.2 Westervelt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Westervelt Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Westervelt Briquette Products Offered

10.17.5 Westervelt Recent Development

10.18 Energex

10.18.1 Energex Corporation Information

10.18.2 Energex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Energex Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Energex Briquette Products Offered

10.18.5 Energex Recent Development

10.19 Fram Renewable Fuels

10.19.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Corporation Information

10.19.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Fram Renewable Fuels Briquette Products Offered

10.19.5 Fram Renewable Fuels Recent Development

10.20 Protocol Energy

10.20.1 Protocol Energy Corporation Information

10.20.2 Protocol Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Protocol Energy Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Protocol Energy Briquette Products Offered

10.20.5 Protocol Energy Recent Development

10.21 Premium Pellet Ltd.

10.21.1 Premium Pellet Ltd. Corporation Information

10.21.2 Premium Pellet Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Premium Pellet Ltd. Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Premium Pellet Ltd. Briquette Products Offered

10.21.5 Premium Pellet Ltd. Recent Development

10.22 Granules LG

10.22.1 Granules LG Corporation Information

10.22.2 Granules LG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Granules LG Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Granules LG Briquette Products Offered

10.22.5 Granules LG Recent Development

10.23 Enova Energy Group

10.23.1 Enova Energy Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Enova Energy Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Enova Energy Group Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Enova Energy Group Briquette Products Offered

10.23.5 Enova Energy Group Recent Development

10.24 Corinith Wood Pellets

10.24.1 Corinith Wood Pellets Corporation Information

10.24.2 Corinith Wood Pellets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Corinith Wood Pellets Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Corinith Wood Pellets Briquette Products Offered

10.24.5 Corinith Wood Pellets Recent Development

10.25 Maine Woods Pellet

10.25.1 Maine Woods Pellet Corporation Information

10.25.2 Maine Woods Pellet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Maine Woods Pellet Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Maine Woods Pellet Briquette Products Offered

10.25.5 Maine Woods Pellet Recent Development

10.26 Appalachian Wood Pellets

10.26.1 Appalachian Wood Pellets Corporation Information

10.26.2 Appalachian Wood Pellets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Appalachian Wood Pellets Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Appalachian Wood Pellets Briquette Products Offered

10.26.5 Appalachian Wood Pellets Recent Development

10.27 Bear Mountain Forest Prod

10.27.1 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Corporation Information

10.27.2 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Briquette Products Offered

10.27.5 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Recent Development

10.28 Agropellets

10.28.1 Agropellets Corporation Information

10.28.2 Agropellets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Agropellets Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Agropellets Briquette Products Offered

10.28.5 Agropellets Recent Development

10.29 West Oregon Wood Prod

10.29.1 West Oregon Wood Prod Corporation Information

10.29.2 West Oregon Wood Prod Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 West Oregon Wood Prod Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 West Oregon Wood Prod Briquette Products Offered

10.29.5 West Oregon Wood Prod Recent Development

10.30 Bayou Wood Pellets

10.30.1 Bayou Wood Pellets Corporation Information

10.30.2 Bayou Wood Pellets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.30.3 Bayou Wood Pellets Briquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Bayou Wood Pellets Briquette Products Offered

10.30.5 Bayou Wood Pellets Recent Development

11 Briquette Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Briquette Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Briquette Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

