Increasing greenhouse emissions from automotive, growing scandals in exhaust systems and strict regulatory norms levied by EPA have played major factors in propelling the growth of global automotive exhaust after-treatment systems market. However, several technical difficulties such as high pressure to force the exhaust through the filtering system, passive regeneration system requiring highway drives to clean the accumulated soot, unavailability of these systems for biodiesel and complicated set-up for urea injection have acted as hindrances to the market growth.

But, the growth of production sites in developing nations such as Mexico and India and recovering global automotive industry are responsible for opening of new opportunities for the market growth by the end of the forecasted period.

Market Dynamics

The global automotive exhaust after-treatment systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% by the end of 2022. By the end of 2022, it is expected that passenger car systems will maintain their dominance as the major vehicle type while the cordierite based filters will continue to have the largest market share by filter type. As of 2015, over 50% of the global market share was accounted by the automotive exhaust after-treatment systems for diesel. However, increase in demand for alternative fuel systemsand GDI technology in gasoline engines are expected to increase the growth rate of the automotive exhaust after-treatment market by 2022 in these segments. The expected prolific markets for automotive exhaust after-treatment systems over the forecasted period are North America, China, India and Mexico.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation based on filter-type:

Cordierite

Silicon carbide

Ceramic fiber

Segmentation based on vehicle-type:

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

Segmentation based on fuel type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Segmentation based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Opportunities

With China emerging as the largest automotive center with major OEMs setting up manufacturing plants in the country, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market as of 2015. The announcement of Government of India to skip BS-V and leapfrog to BS-VI emission norms by 2020 has opened many new opportunities for the exhaust after-treatment systems market in India. The announcement by motor vehicle regulator in Germany, Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), to conduct stringent tests on 23 car makers with the likes of BMW, Ford, Mercedes and Toyota, will further propel the growth of automotive exhaust after-treatment market in the European countries.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global automotive exhaust after-treatment systems market are:

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Delphi Automotive LLP

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

