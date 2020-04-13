The global Algorithmic Trading market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Algorithmic Trading market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Algorithmic Trading market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Algorithmic Trading market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Algorithmic Trading market report on the basis of market players

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global algorithmic trading market. Some of the key players profiled in the algorithmic trading market include Trading Technologies International, Inc., Argo Software Engineering, Inc., Automated Trading SoftTechPvt. Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Kuberre Systems, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Software AG, Thomson Reuters Corporation, uTrade, and Vela Trading Systems LLC (OptionsCity Software, Inc.).

The algorithmic trading market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Algorithmic Trading Market

By Component

Software Cloud-based Public Private On-premise Hybrid

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional



By Trading Type

Forex

Stock Markets

Commodities

Bonds

Cryptocurrency

In addition, the report provides analysis of the algorithmic trading market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Mainland Hong Kong India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

