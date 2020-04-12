XploreMR has compiled a study on the viscosupplementation market, which offers an analysis and forecast of the viscosupplementation market in its publication titled ‘Viscosupplementation Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029.’

Viscosupplementation Market – Report Introduction

This report on the viscosupplementation market covers some of the key influencing factors on the demand and supply of viscosupplementation injections over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for the market participants is expected to equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the viscosupplementation market. The report on the viscosupplementation market also covers an analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest, which are estimated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2014 to 2018, and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of revenue in US$.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a chronic degenerative diseases and is characterized by gradual loss of cartilage. OA of knee is more prevalent and often incapacitating condition that can be treated in a variety of ways, resulting in a range of clinical outcomes. Intra Articular injection of hyaluronic acid also referred to as viscosupplementation is widely used for symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. Viscosupplementation was first used in Europe and Asia, and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1997.These injections are sold under various brand names such as Hyalgan, Orthovisc, Synvisc, Gel-One, Supartz, and Euflexxa.

This report on the viscosupplementation market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context.

Executive Summary

A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the viscosupplementation market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments.

Scope of the Report

The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way in which the viscosupplementation market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on the market background contains relevant economic indicators, such as per capita healthcare spending, which elaborate the dynamics impacting the viscosupplementation market, as well as provides an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates.

Segmentation Analysis

The following chapters dive deep into the global viscosupplementation market, covering detailed information based on product type, and end user. The next set of chapters provide a region-wise analysis and forecasts of the Viscosupplementation market, which cover the vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competition Evaluation

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the viscosupplementation market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, which include their financial information, strategy overview, and products offered, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the viscosupplementation market report include Anika Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi S.A., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Bioventus LLC, Ferring B.V., Seikagaku Corporation, Seikagaku Corporation, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mylan N.V. and among others.

Research Methodology

To develop the estimates for the viscosupplementation market, the global adoption of viscosupplementation products was taken into account, which was followed by tracking key players and their product offering globally. This is then cross-referenced with the revenue generated from the sales of viscosupplementation for top companies globally.

Our team of analysts reviews and interpret data from a variety of sources. The data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports, investor presentations, press articles & directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. The intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain not only to gain information specific to their role and operations, but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the viscosupplementation market.

