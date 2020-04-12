The Cervical Pillows market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Cervical Pillows market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

Increased awareness and adoption of cervical pillows in Eastern Europe: For better sleep and support for cervical positions, cervical pillows are proven to be therapeutically effective. For the screening and effective management of cervical diseases, governments in several countries of Eastern Europe are conducting various awareness programmes among the population. People are becoming more aware about the various products available for cervical support and pain management and are quick in the adoption of products that offer immediate and long-term relief, such as cervical pillows.

Growing spending on healthcare and rising disposable income in APEJ: Lifestyles of the population in this region are changing rapidly. Life expectancy is expected to increase significantly in Southeast Asia as compared to other parts of the region. This will challenge healthcare providers to equip themselves with the necessary skills and resources in caring for the elderly population.

Lifestyle modification in Japan: Health professionals caring for the adult Japanese population need information regarding the influence of lifestyle changes in order to direct their counselling efforts to promote healthy living. Due to the rapidly evolving lifestyle changes coupled with high workload, more number of Japanese people suffer from cervical pain and associated ailments.

Increasing incidence of cervical spondylosis among the geriatric population in MEA: Spondylosis diagnosis peaks between the ages of 50 – 59, with approximately 3 in every 1000 people being diagnosed. Men and women are equally affected, but men tend to be diagnosed at a younger age. In South Africa, rugby injuries are most likely to be blamed for this condition. Due to high incidence of cervical spondylosis and whiplash injury of the neck, people across the MEA region prefer cervical pillows for proper spine alignment and pain management.

Memory foam pillows segment to dominate the global market for cervical pillows

Memory foam pillows is the largest segment by material type in the global cervical pillows market, which is estimated to represent US$ 287.9 Mn, or 31.1% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 463.7 Mn by 2027, expanding at CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The fiber filled pillows segment was valued at US$ 182.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

