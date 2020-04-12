In this report, the global Pulmonary Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The report also profiles key players operating in the pulmonary drugs market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others

The global pulmonary drugs market has been segmented as follows:

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Revenue, by Drug Class

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists (LABA)

Antihistamines

Vasodilators

Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists (SABA)

Anticholinergics

Combination Drugs

Others (MAbs, Enzymes, Antibiotics, Antileukotrienes, etc.)

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Revenue, by Application

Asthma & COPD

Allergic Rhinitis

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-commerce

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



