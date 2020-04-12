XploreMR (XMR) offers 10-year forecast of the global orthopaedic prosthetics devices market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends that influence the current environment and future status of the orthopaedic prosthetics devices market globally over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report examines the global orthopaedic prosthetics devices market for the period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on various orthopaedic prosthetic products such as upper limb orthopaedic prosthetic, lower Limb orthopaedic prosthetic, liners, sockets and modular components.

This report begins by defining various orthopaedic prosthetic product types and top brands in the market. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global orthopaedic prosthetics devices market, which includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, regulations, drug pipeline analysis and key players (includes clinical trials and major players and their projects in the pipeline). It also includes an insight into product highlighting regional trends and reimbursement scenario. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has been included in the orthopaedic prosthetics devices market report after analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market.

Primary factors fuelling demand for orthopaedic prosthetics are rapidly ageing population with diabetic indication, strong healthcare consciousness and availability of personalised orthopaedic prosthetic devices. Other factors driving demand for orthopaedic prosthetics are rising obesity rates and reimbursement of treatment.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/766

Orthopaedic prosthetic devices, with advanced technology and patient customisation help in restoration of residual limb. On the contrary, factors such as reimbursement cutbacks in developing countries and regional competition among local players are expected to hamper market growth in the near future.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into upper limb prosthetics, lower limb prosthetics, liners, sockets & modular components. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

On the basis of end users, hospitals segment is expected to witness significant demand for orthopaedic prosthetic over the forecast period. This trend is expected to be particularly prominent in North America & Western European countries, which are increasing access to healthcare services. However, prosthetic clinics segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the orthopaedic prosthetics devices market globally and provides market outlook for 2016–2026 in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rates, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The above sections—by product type, end users and region—evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of global orthopaedic prosthetic devices market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating developing economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also provide analysis based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the orthopaedic prosthetic devices market.

Get Discount On this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/766

The orthopaedic prosthetics devices market in terms of product, end users and regions is analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the orthopaedic prosthetic devices market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the orthopaedic prosthetics devices market.

In the final section of the report, competitive landscape of the orthopaedic prosthetics devices market is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in in the value chain, their product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are orthopedic prosthetic companies & their prosthetic clinics. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the orthopaedic prosthetic value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in the orthopaedic prosthetics devices market.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the orthopaedic prosthetic devices market. Key manufacturers included in the report are Össur, Hanger Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Blatchford Ltd., Touch Bionics Inc., and The Ohio Willow Wood Co.

Key Segments Product Type Upper Limb Prosthetic Lower Limb Prosthetic Liners Sockets Modular Components End User Hospitals Prosthetic Clinics Rehabilitation Centres Others

Key Regions/Countries North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe APEJ Japan MEA

Key Companies Össur, Hanger Inc. Hanger Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH Blatchford Ltd. Touch Bionics Inc. The Ohio Willow Wood Co. Howard Orthopaedics

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/766/SL