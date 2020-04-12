Isopropyl alcohol is a chemical compound, which is colorless, flammable and has a strong alcoholic like odor. The compound is manufactured by combining water and propene by either direct hydration or indirect hydration. Isopropyl alcohol is a flammable compound and has a high vapor pressure. This compound is completely miscible in water and is an acceptable solvent for acrylic and epoxy resins, ethyl cellulose, natural resins, gums, polyvinyl butyral, alkaloids and other essential oils. Isopropyl alcohol is immiscible in salt solutions. However, unlike ethanol and methanol, this compound can be separated from various solutions with the addition of salts, which include sodium chloride, sodium sulphate and various other inorganic salts, as this alcohol is not very soluble in saline solutions. This compound increases in viscosity with the increase in temperature. This compound is relatively non- toxic and non-harmful and readily evaporates like acetone.

Request For Report [email protected]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4641

Isopropyl alcohol is a readily available alcohol. It dissolves a wide range of non-polar compounds. Its main application lies in its use as a solvent, a cleaning fluid and a disinfectant. Besides its use as a solvent, the compound is also used as an intermediate to give other compounds; it has its use in the medical, automotive and laboratory field. In earlier days, it was used as an anesthetic but due to its drawbacks, which include respiratory irritation, internal bleeding and visual, and hearing problems, its use in this field was discontinued.

This compound is also a major component in “gas dryer “fuel additives. It is also used to get rid of brake oil fluid traces from hydraulic braking systems. This compound is toxic to some extent and acts as a central nervous system depressant. Poisoning can occur if ingested, inhaled or even absorbed hence, usage has to take place in well-ventilated areas and protective gloves are always recommended. However, it is not as toxic as methyl alcohol. Isopropyl alcohol is also acts as a skin irritant.

The main drivers for the isopropyl alcohol market include its use in the automobile industry and its use as a disinfectant and a cleaner. The global automobile market is growing at a rabid rate and hence the need for isopropyl alcoholis also accelerated. The compound is used in combination with either ethyl alcohol or N-propyl alcohol in disinfectants, which include hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, and clinical instrument cleaners among others. The demand for isopropyl alcohol is growing more in developing countries due to the growing economy, growing hygiene awareness and the rise of automobile industries in this region. Isopropyl alcohol soes not have major side effects and hence there are no stringent rules against its use especially in north American and European countries.

Te key segments considered for this market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Europe, and Japan are major manufacturers of Isopropyl alcohol. The market for isopropyl alcohol is maximum in north America followed by Europe and is expected to be almost double in the next few years. The market for this compound is Asia Pacific is also high and is expected to rise as a very fast rate. This is due to the increase in automobile industries in this region, which is also expected to drive the isopropyl alcohol market. In addition, the growing hygiene awareness in Asia Pacific countries drives this market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4641

The main companies profiled for the manufacture of isopropyl alcohol include

Avantor

Crystal Clean Chemicals

Denoir Ultra Pure

DongYing Naire Technology

Guangfu Fine Chemicals

Huate Gas

OM group

Tokuyama Corporation

Linde

Puritan Products among others.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4641