the global pearlescent pigment market was estimated to be valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2014, and is expected to reach about USD 1.90 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2015 to 2020.

Pearlescent pigments are composed of synthetic mica platelets or artificial glass substrates and consecutive semitransparent layers of metal oxides. They deliver superior whiteness, brilliance and coverage with extraordinary optical effects ranging from a fine-grained luster to a bold silvery white sparkle. Pearlescent Pigment is commonly used for general industrial coatings, plastics and printing ink applications.

At present, based on product type, the pearlescent pigment can be divided into Natural Pearlescent Pigment, Synthetic Pearlescent Pigment and Glass Flake Pearlescent Pigment. On the basis of structure type, the global pearlescent pigment market is also segmented Substrate-free Pearlescent Pigment, Monolayer Pearlescent Pigment and Multilayer Pearlescent Pigment.

On the basis of applications, the automobile and construction industry will be the main market of pearl pigment, and is expected to occupy 60% of the global market by 2020. The printing industry is projected to be the fastest growing market of pearlescent pigment.

In terms of regions, Europe was the largest market for Pearlescent Pigment followed by North America. Asia Pacific (Except Japan) region is expected to be the most profitable market during the forecast period. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific such as China, India and Brazil are major consumers of these pearlescent pigments, where on account of high adoption rate and rising consumer personal income in these regions.

ALTANA AG, Aal Chemicals, BASF SE, CRISTAL, DIC Corporation, Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd, Huaian Concord Industrial Product Co. Ltd, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Lansco Colours, Merck KgaA, Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd, Shanghai Zhuerna High-Tech Powder Material Co. Ltd, Sinpearl Pearlescent Pigment Co. Ltd, Spectra Colours, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Ltd, Zhejiang Ruicheng Effect Pigments Co. Ltd.

