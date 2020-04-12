In 2018, the market size of GaN Semiconductor Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GaN Semiconductor Devices .

This report studies the global market size of GaN Semiconductor Devices , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the GaN Semiconductor Devices Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. GaN Semiconductor Devices history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global GaN Semiconductor Devices market, the following companies are covered:

Some of the major players in the market are: Mersen S.A., Avogy, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GaN Systems Inc., Cree Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. and Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

The global GaN semiconductor devices market has been segmented into:

Global GaN semiconductor devices market, by Products

Power Semiconductors

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Global GaN semiconductor devices market, by Wafer Size: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of wafer size into:

2 inch

4 inch

6 inch

8 inch

Global GaN semiconductor devices market, by Application: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of application into:

Information and Communication Technology

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense and Aerospace

Others

Global GaN semiconductor devices market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

