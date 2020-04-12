In 2029, the Foam Glass Thermal Insulation Board market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Foam Glass Thermal Insulation Board market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Foam Glass Thermal Insulation Board market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Foam Glass Thermal Insulation Board market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Foam Glass Thermal Insulation Board market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Foam Glass Thermal Insulation Board market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Foam Glass Thermal Insulation Board market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The major players profiled in this report include:

Armacell

Asahe Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Johns Manville

Covestro AG

The Dow Chemicals Company

DuPont Insulcon Group

Isolatek International

Kingspan Group Plc

Owens Corning

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Thermax Jackets LLC

URSA Insulation S.A

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

General Type

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Foam Glass Thermal Insulation Board for each application, including-

Flat Roof

Pitched Roof

External Wall

Internal Wall

Cavity Wall

