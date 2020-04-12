Automotive pumps were mainly used for transferring automotive fluids in vehicles; however, these are being increasingly used to improve fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. Increasing demand for environment-friendly solutions has influenced manufacturers to develop efficient pumps. Pumps are used in several vehicle systems such as steering, coolant, transmission, fuel and lubrication. Increasing vehicle production, rising vehicle electrification, growing implementation of environmental regulations and increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies such as gasoline direct injection and automatic transmission are some of the major factors contributing to growth of the global automotive pumps market.

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in the global automotive industry that has given rise to more and more utilization of automotive pumps.

The Automotive Pumps Market is segmented into: Automotive Pumps Market, By Pump Type Automotive Pumps Market, By Sales Channel Automotive Pumps Market, By Technology Automotive Pumps Market, By Vehicle Type Automotive Pumps Market, By Region

This report covers the automotive pumps market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. This section also includes XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and other key factors influencing the automotive pumps market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report, to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Key driving factors identified in the global automotive pumps market include increasing automotive production and growing vehicle parc along with utilization of advanced pumps to curb vehicular emissions across the globe. However, low replacement rate and aftermarket potential and substitution by electric motors could pose some challenges in the global automotive pumps market.

The global automotive pumps market is segmented on the basis of region, pump type, technology type, sales channel type and vehicle type. On the basis of pump type, the global automotive pumps market is segmented into eight segments namely fuel supply pump, fuel injection pump, transmission oil pump, engine oil pump, steering pump, coolant pump, windshield washer pump and vacuum pump. On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into electric and mechanical. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The global automotive pumps market has been segmented into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Of all the regions, APEJ has been estimated to dominate the global automotive pumps market with over 32.8% share in 2015. Western Europe ranked second with over 20.6% market share in 2015, followed by APAC. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the automotive pumps market over the forecast period.

In this report, the two wheelers pumps market has been segmented on the basis of pump type and region. On the basis of basis of pump type, the market has been segmented into engine oil pump, coolant pump and fuel injection pump. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into seven regions namely North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Japan

Key market participants covered in the report include Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Magna International, Denso Corporation, KSPG, Continental, Pricol Ltd, Delphi Automotive LLP, Wabco Holdings Inc., Magneti Marelli and Concentric AB.

