XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast on the global aortic stent grafts market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global aortic stent grafts market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global aortic stent grafts market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global aortic stent grafts market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global aortic stent grafts market are presented in the report.

The global demand for aortic stent grafts is increasing as a result of rising life expectancy and increasing prevalence of aneurysm. Merger & acquisition activities among manufacturers, launch of bifurcated and fenestrated aortic stent grafts, adoption of new surgical techniques are expected to spur the demand for aortic stent grafts. Besides, increase in global healthcare expenditure, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, favorable reimbursement policies for endovascular repair surgeries are the other factors also expected to boost the aortic stent grafts market growth.

The revenue of the aortic stent grafts market in Japan is expected to grow at a high rate due to growing adoption of EVAR procedures and favourable reimbursement policies. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type and end users. The report provides analysis on the global aortic stent grafts market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different aortic stent grafts types. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global aortic stent grafts market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights

The subsequent section of the report provides analysis of market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

India

China

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The next section provides competitive edge of the global aortic stent grafts market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the aortic stent grafts market. The competition landscape section provides dashboard view of the activities of major players in the global aortic stent grafts market. The company profile section provides information on the key offerings of each player in the global aortic stent grafts market, their direct & indirect presence, revenue, key developments and strategies and SWOT analysis. The key players included in this report are Cook Medical, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, MicroPort Scientific Corporation Inc., Medtronic Plc., Lombard Medical, Inc., Endologix, INC., Terumo Corporation Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cryolife Inc., and Lombard Medical Inc..

The next section analyses the market on the basis of product type and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The product types covered in the report include:

Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft

Thoracic Aortic Stent Graft

The next section analyses the market on the basis of the end users and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The end users covered in the report include:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatient Surgical Centers

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global aortic stent grafts market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by aortic stent grafts market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global aortic stent grafts market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help providers to identify the existing market opportunities.

