Competitive Dynamics

The global workforce analytics market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include ADP, LLC, Beeline, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Kronos, Inc., Nakisa, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent Companies, PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., SAP Success Factors, Tableau Software Inc., TALENTSOFT, Visier, Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC.

The global workforce analytics market is segmented as below:

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Component

Software On-Premise Cloud Hybrid

Services Managed Professional



Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Application

Time & Attendance

Scheduling & Staffing

Performance Management Workforce Planning Learning & Development Succession Management

Benchmarking Compensation Management Performance Management Training and Development Succession Management

Others (Recruiting Management, Turnover Tracking etc.)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



