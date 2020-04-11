Global Retractable Awnings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Retractable Awnings Market: Cut-Throat Competition Between North America and Europe

As global demand for retractable awnings continues to witness a significant upsurge, volume sales of retractable awnings remain competitive in developed regions of North America and Europe. Albeit, Europe being a shade better in terms of sales of retractable awnings, the North America retractable awnings market is expected to spur at a relatively higher pace, given the increasing number of remodeling expenditure witnessed in the region, particularly in the United States. According to the report of Joint Center for Housing Studies, the house owners in the United States are expected to spend an excess of US$ 330 billion on up gradation of homes and remodeling along with routine maintenance programs, that has presented potential opportunities for installation of retractable awnings, in turn pushing growth of retractable awnings market in the region.

On the other hand, home investment in Europe has played a major role in pushing growth of retractable awnings market across European countries. This can be attributed towards increasing GDP per capita that has given a push to the purchasing power parity of people in Europe. For instance, GDP per capita of Germany reflected an increase of US$ 2300 in 2017 over 2016, a 5.44 percent increase. Likewise, GDP per capita of France was US$ 38,205 in 2016 that increased to US$ 38,578 in 2017, which has translated into increased spending on home expenditure and retractable awnings are not an exception.

Global Retractable Awning Market: High Initial Price to Surface as a Key Growth Deterrent

Retractable awnings are relatively expensive than regular awnings, which makes it essential for the user to purchase retractable awnings from reputed companies and known brands in order to gain price satisfaction. However, high price of retractable awnings has been challenging the growth of the retractable awnings market, given the possibility of probable customer reluctance in purchasing the product. Moreover, replacement of electric sensors becomes essential during adverse weather conditions. The development of mildew and molds on awnings can deter their UV filtration quality as well as potentially damage sensors that could result in additional cost of repair. This factor is expected to challenge the adoption of retractable awnings consequently restraining the growth of the retractable awning market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Retractable Awnings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

