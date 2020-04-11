Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2025
In this report, the global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market: By Manufacturing Technique
- Powder Bed
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
- Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM).
- Blown Powder
- Direct Metal Deposition (DMD)
- Laser Engineering Net Shapes (LENS)
- Others
Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market: By Material Type
- Alloy
- Titanium
- Cobalt
- Copper
- Nickel
- Aluminum
- Stainless Steel
- Austenitic Steel
- Martensitic Steel
- Duplex Steel
- Ferritic Steel
- Other Steel
- High Speed Steel
- Tool Steel
- Low Alloy Steel
- Others
Global Metal Powders For Additive Manufacturing Market: By Application
- 3D Printing
- Rapid Prototyping
- Direct Digital Manufacturing (DDM)
Global Metal Powders For Additive Manufacturing Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
