Definition

Metal coatings are the coatings applied to metals in order to provide protection and reduce wear and tear. Metal coatings are usually made from epoxy, moisture cure urethane, and polyurethane. Metal coatings can be applied on the metals by spraying in either powder or liquid form. Metal coatings also act as torque agents or lubricants.

Market Segmentation

The report on the metal coatings market includes key segments that have been identified and presented using a taxonomy table. The metal coatings market is segmented into type, process, form, and end-use. These key segments are further divided into sub-segments.

Based on the type, the metal coatings market is segmented into Fluoropolymers, Polyurethanes, Polyester, Plastisol, Siliconized Polyester, and Others (epoxy, acrylic). By form type, the market is segmented into liquid and powder.

On the basis of process, the metal coatings market is segmented into Coil, Extrusion, and Hot Dip Galvanizing. Based on the end-use, the market is segmented into Automotive, Architectural, Protective and Marine, Consumer Goods & Appliances, and Others (Wind power, solar power, and packaging).

Research Methodology

Key insights and forecast offered on the metal coatings market are based on the robust research methods. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research on the metal coatings market across the globe.

Important numbers such as value and volume share, year-on-year growth, and CAGR in the metals coatings market report are transitioned via many valid sources and then included in the report. The exclusive information provided in the report is also obtained through interviews with industry experts and valid data sources. The authentic information provided on the metal coatings market in the report, enable the readers and clients to plan business strategies and important steps towards the growth and expansion in the global market.

