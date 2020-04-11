Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2023
The global Liquid Biopsy market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Liquid Biopsy market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Liquid Biopsy market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Liquid Biopsy across various industries.
The Liquid Biopsy market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Key Segments Covered
- By Marker Type
- CTCs (Circulating tumour Cells)
- ctNA (Circulating tumour Nucleic Acids)
- Exosomes
- By Sample Type
- Blood
- Urine
- Others (Plasma, Saliva, CSF)
- By Disease Indication
- Lung Cancer
- Gastrointestinal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Leukemia
- Others
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Cancer Institutes
- Academic Institutes
- Diagnostic Centers
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APAC
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- BIOCEPT, INC.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Trovagene, Inc.
- Janssen Global Services, LLC
- MDxHealth SA
- Natera, Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Silicon Biosystems
- Pathway Genomics Corporation
- Sysmex Corporation
The Liquid Biopsy market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Liquid Biopsy market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Liquid Biopsy market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Liquid Biopsy market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Liquid Biopsy market.
The Liquid Biopsy market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Liquid Biopsy in xx industry?
- How will the global Liquid Biopsy market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Liquid Biopsy by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Liquid Biopsy ?
- Which regions are the Liquid Biopsy market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Liquid Biopsy market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
