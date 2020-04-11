Isoprene Market Size,Forecast 2025 Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation, Opportunities with Top Application Such as Desktops and Mobiles
QY Research has added a new report titled, “Global Isoprene Market 2019 Share, Size, Forecast 2025” to the Isoprene archive of market research studies. The report throws light on the key factors impacting the growth of the market. According to the report, the market size of Isoprene is anticipated to reach above US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025 and in 2018, the market size was greater than US$ XX Mn. The Isoprene market is projected to exhibit an inactive CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.
The report on the global Isoprene industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Isoprene industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. As part of geographic analysis of the global Isoprene industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.
Key Drivers of Global Isoprene Market
– Growing need for workers’ safety in volatile and electric environment
– Rapid growth of the electronics industry
– Benefits such as electrical and shock resistance to induce demand for Isoprene
– Widespread application across laboratories, hospitals, high-tech manufacturing, utility plants, and car manufacturing
The global Isoprene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.
Global Isoprene Market: Competitive Landscape
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SIBUR
PJSC NIZHNEKAMSKNEFTEKHIM
THE GOODYEAR TIRE AND RUBBER
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
ZEON
KURARAY
NINGBO JINHAI CHENGUANG
SHANDONG YUHUANG CHEMICAL GROUP
FINETECH INDUSTRY
HAIHANG INDUSTRY
FORTREC CHEMICALS AND PETROLEUM PTE
BRASKEM S.A.
JSR
Isoprene Breakdown Data by Type
Polymer Grade
Chemical Grade
Isoprene Breakdown Data by Application
Tires
Non-tires
Adhesives
Isoprene Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Isoprene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. The insightful research report on the global Isoprene market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
Market Segment Analysis of Isoprene
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
