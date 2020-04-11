Assessment of the Global Ink Resins Market

The recent study on the Ink Resins market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Ink Resins market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Ink Resins market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Ink Resins market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Ink Resins market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Ink Resins market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Ink Resins market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Ink Resins market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Ink Resins across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Resins Market, by Type

Modified Rosins

Hydrocarbon Resins

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Oil-based

Global Ink Resins Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.

Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.

Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts

Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.

The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.

The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Ink Resins market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Ink Resins market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Ink Resins market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Ink Resins market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Ink Resins market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Ink Resins market establish their foothold in the current Ink Resins market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Ink Resins market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Ink Resins market solidify their position in the Ink Resins market?

