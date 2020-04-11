Global Indium Gallium Arsenide ( InGaAs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

key players expanding their range of InGaAs photodiodes along with InGaAs based cameras provide an uplift to the global InGaAs market over the long term forecast.

5G: Providing an Array of Opportunities to the Global Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Market

The world is set to experience new cellular network technology “5G” that would present enormous opportunities to the InGaAS market particularly in the area of communication frameworks. Leading telecom companies including Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., etc. along with the governments of key countries including United States, China, South Korea and India are investing in 5G implementation. However, the entire infrastructure is under testing phase and it is likely to triumph the market in a span of a year or two. As per The White House, in 2019, America’s telecom companies are planning to invest over US$ 275 Bn for the deployment of 5G. Also, in China, Shanghai city will be first city to have commercial 5G network in October 2019 and has plans to extend the 5G network to additional 40 cities by 2020. Furthermore, In UK, a British telecommunications company Three UK, is set to launch its 5G network in August 2019 and will further extend it to 25 other towns and cities by the end of 2019. Moreover, in South Korea, 85 cities will have 5G implementation by the end of 2019. More than 1 million people have already subscribed to the 5G mobile contract in South Korea. 5G implementation would call for extremely high data rates along with very low latency rates laying the platform for high speed, highly efficient InGaAs semiconductors over the long term forecast. Furthermore, the road to 5G infrastructure would also push Internet of Things (IoT) adoption, creating a positive atmosphere for InGaAs photodiodes and efficient communication systems. IoT is rapidly expanding its roots in major industries including automotive, manufacturing, consumer products etc. Therefore, determined focus towards 5G implementation along with Internet of Things (IoT) will generate noteworthy opportunities in the global InGaAs market till 2029.

North America Accounts for the Lion’s Share in the Global InGaAs Market

Global InGaAs market report covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America captures over one third of the global InGaAs revenue in 2018. High demand of compound semiconductors, investments in 5G infrastructure, increasing smartphone penetration coupled with the presence of key players and escalating adoption of hyperspectral imaging technology are the primary factors providing an uplift to the InGaAs market growth. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), United States sets the biggest defense budget every year amongst all countries and it remained at US $649 billion in 2018. Such high defense expenditure sets the tone for advanced tactical communication networks enabling wide adoption of InGaAs. Also, America’s telecom companies are planning to invest over US$ 275 Bn for the deployment of 5G, according to The White House, 2019. The country aiming towards 5G implementation would thus present an array of opportunities to the InGaAs market considering the communication systems and Internet of Things applications. Moreover, the smartphone penetration rate of United States is expected to increase from 66% in 2017 to ~73% by 2021. Furthermore, key players operating in the North American region are also focused towards niche applications and specific product launches that strengthens the North America InGaAs market. Some of the players (InGaAs) include Broadcom, Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions, OSI Optoelectronics, Marktech Optoelectronics etc. Moreover, exploring potential applications of InGaAs across applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and niche space applications will propel the North America InGaAs market over the forecast period.

Avalanche Photodiode to Remain the Leading Segment under InGaAs Market Till 2029

The global InGaAs market report covers four type of photodiodes that include PN, PIN, Schottky and Avalanche. Avalanche photodiode has dominated the global InGaAs market in terms of both value and volume in 2018. Superiority of avalanche over other photodiodes in terms of sensitivity, operating temperature and quantum efficiency are some of the primary reasons behind the dominance of avalanche photodiodes. The key players are also found to explore their range of avalanche photodiodes that in turn drives the avalanche InGaAs market. Furthermore, Avalanche photodiodes are used in applications where very sensitive light detection is needed. These photodiodes require a high reverse bias for their operation. These photodiodes require much higher operating voltage and the output is nonlinear. Also, it produces lower noise than a PN photodiode. Moreover, Schottky photodiode is expected to follow Avalanche in terms of value. Schottky photodiodes are able to provide advanced capabilities such as high speed and long wavelength detection. This photodiode is particularly compatible with mature silicon and silicide technology. As a result these photodiodes have been widely used in CCD – charge coupled device – as the image sensing photo detector.

High Cost of Integration to Hinder the Pace of Global InGaAs Market

Global InGaAs market growth is restricted by various factors, amongst which high cost of integration is critical. The cost of InGaAs photodiodes are high as compared to the other alternatives including Silicon, GaN etc. Selection of a photodiode for particular application adds up to the total cost as various factors need to be addressed for deploying the diode into a framework. Some of the factors that are considered while picking up InGaAs and setting it as per the desired applications include spectral response speed, scanning type, sensitivity range etc. Moreover, packaging of the semiconductor also adds up to the total cost of InGaAs. Depending upon the operating temperature range and surrounding atmosphere, the packaging of InGaAs needs to be different. Metal, plastic, ceramic and combination of these types are some of the examples of packaging solutions for InGaAs. Moreover, presence of other cost effective alternatives also tends to restrict the adoption of InGaAs. Silicon semiconductors, GaN, InP are some of the promising alternatives of InGaAs across a number of applications. To date, strong alternatives of Silicon have not been identified considering aspects such as cost, temperature range, sensitivity etc. Furthermore, taking into account compound semiconductors, GaN dominates rest of the III-V semiconductors (InGaAs, InP etc.) in terms of range, application areas and reliability. However, InGaAs has turned out to be superior to Silicon and GaN in terms of sensitivity range and stability at a higher temperature. Hence, the InGaAs market growth is restricted by the high cost associated with the photodiode coupled with the dominant presence of existing alternatives.

Compound Semiconductors Enabling Optoelectronics to Take the Next Giant Leap

Compound semiconductors are observing a paradigm shift due to number of factors including increasing data traffic, evolution of wireless communication systems coupled with military transition towards network centric battlefield technology. GaAs, GaN, SiGe etc. are some of preferred compound semiconductors picking up prominence over the past few decades. Advantages of compound semiconductors include high quantum efficiency, wide range of stopping power, low noise, high sensitivity range etc. Furthermore, growth in compound semiconductor industry is also attributed towards an increase in defense expenditure coupled with the need for high efficiency data transfer worldwide. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), 2019, the global military expenditure reached US$ 1.8 Trillion in 2018, establishing an increase of 2.6% over the last year. Such an increase in the defense expenditure helps strengthening the communication networks that in turn creates opportunities for InGaAs suppliers. Moreover, increasing smartphone penetration, affordable data rates in emerging markets along with the combination of video, voice and data networks has resulted in a sizable data growth. This also necessitates the use of semiconductor components that can withstand meteoric data volumes and offer efficiency at the same time. Smartphone manufacturers in recent times are also likely to amplify the use of InGaAs in order to support camera and network infrastructure. Subjected to the investments and growth in end use markets, the global market for InGaAs and compound semiconductors are foreseen to be positive over the long term forecast.

