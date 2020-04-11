The global Bone Screw System market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Bone Screw System market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Bone Screw System market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Bone Screw System across various industries.

Market Segmentation by Material Types

Based on Material Types, the market has been segmented into:

Stainless-steel

Titanium

Bioabsorbable

The titanium material type segment accounted a significant share of around 45.1% in 2017, and is expected to be dominant choice for bone screw system throughout the forecast period, whereas the bioabsorbable material type for bone screw system is expected to register the highest CAGR growth as compared to other segments.

Market Segmentation by Patient Anatomy

Based on Patient Anatomy, the market has been segmented into:

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Spinal

Others

The lower extremity segment accounted a significant share of around 39.5% in 2017 in the global bone screw system market and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period, whereas the spinal segment is expected to register a high CAGR growth as compared to other segments for the bone screw system market.

Market Segmentation by End Users

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Clinic

The hospital end-use segment accounted a significant share of around 66.0% in 2017, and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period, registering a stable CAGR as compared to other segments for the bone screw system.

Key Regions

Geographically, the North America bone screw system market is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2018 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific bone screw system market is expected to be a lucrative market in terms of revenue growth in the global bone screw system, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. MEA bone screw system market is the least attractive market for bone screw systems with a projected CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast.

The Bone Screw System market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

