Wireless blood pressure monitor are used in case of hypertension to monitor blood pressure but these devices are smaller in size and easy to use unlike traditional blood pressure monitors. Most of wireless blood pressure monitor are digital devices and new smart devices are operated through apps.

Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global wireless blood pressure monitor market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension. Hypertension is a chronic disease so market of wireless blood pressure monitor will continue to grow. As wireless blood pressure monitor are smaller in size, easy to carry and can be used at home without the intervention of healthcare professional, market is expected to show significant growth. Changing life style and advancement in the wireless blood pressure monitor devices is expected to be a growth driving factor. Lack of accuracy of wireless blood pressure monitors in measuring blood pressure with high precision as possible in conventional monitors is a factor expected to be a restraining factor in adoption of these monitors at healthcare facility.

Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Segmentation

The global wireless blood pressure monitor market can be segmented on the basis of product type, connectivity, end user and region.

On the basis of Product Type, the global wireless blood pressure monitor market can be segmented into:

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

On the basis of Connectivity, the global wireless blood pressure monitor market can be segmented into:

Wi-Fi Based

Bluetooth Based

On the basis of End User, the global wireless blood pressure monitor market can be segmented into:

Healthcare Facility

Home

Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Overview

The global wireless blood pressure monitor market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Changing life style is among the biggest factor for the rising hypertension population and in this fast pace environment people do not have much time to visit the doctor to get blood pressure checked. Due to these factors people are shifting their focus on purchasing more compatible, easy to use wireless blood pressure monitor. Upper arm blood pressure monitor dominate the market as these device monitor blood pressure with high precision. But wrist blood pressure monitor segment is expected to be fastest growing segment as these devices are smaller in size. With the increasing use of smart wrist bands and app based system, market of wireless blood pressure monitor is expected show exponential growth. Bluetooth based wireless blood pressure monitor is also expected to be a dominating segment as these are simple devices and does not require internet connection.

Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global wireless blood pressure monitor market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global wireless blood pressure monitor market as market players in the region sell products at high price and even people are more focused on monitoring health at home. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market for the wireless blood pressure monitor as this region account for the largest patient pool as well as availability of product at economical price. Emergence of local players and high focus on home heath monitoring are also factors for the growth of wireless blood pressure monitor market.

Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global wireless blood pressure monitor include,

OMRON Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Qardio, Inc.

Xiaomi, Medaval Ltd

Blipcare

iHealth Labs Inc.

Koogeek Inc.

Pyle Audio

ForaCare Suisse AG

Inventum Huishoudelijke Apparaten B.V.

Most of the players in the market are focusing on the smart wireless blood pressure monitor that can be managed with the help of android or ios apps.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

