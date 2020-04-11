The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Opioids Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Opioids market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Opioids market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4675?source=atm

segmented as follows:

Opioid market, by Product Type

Opioid market, by Application

Opioid market, by Region

The global opioids market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 34,888.0 Mn in 2015 and is anticipate to garner US$ 42,158.8 Mn revenue by 2021, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

By product, the global opioid market is segmented into morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine and methadone. The morphine and codeine segments collectively accounted for around 62% of the overall market in 2014.

By application, the global opioids market is segmented into analgesia, cough suppression and diarrhea suppression. The analgesia segment was valued at US$ 22,776.3 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ 28,436.8 Mn by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

By geography, North America dominated the market with over 65% market share in 2014, followed by Europe. Opioids market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global opioids market are Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis Plc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Egalet. These companies are looking for maximum market share with the help of product launch in Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADF). Also, major players are focusing on Asia Pacific region especially in Australia owing to flexible regulation for opium cultivation.

Opioids Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Opioids Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Opioids Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

